Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Trading Down 4.5%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.46 and last traded at $92.82. 473,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,273,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

