WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.50 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $10.98 or 0.00018182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $950.68 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

