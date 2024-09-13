WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 127% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 127% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $9.00 million and $265,260.67 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00108156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000076 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.