William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $709.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $80,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

