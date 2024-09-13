Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.18. Wipro shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 266,598 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

