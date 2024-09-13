Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 853,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,601,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.