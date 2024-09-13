Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,145.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.97) and last traded at GBX 1,155.34 ($15.11), with a volume of 5897320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.15) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIZZ

Wizz Air Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Wizz Air

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,601.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,994.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.27, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi purchased 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($184,255.26). 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.