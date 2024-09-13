Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.19 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

