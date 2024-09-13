WPWealth LLP Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WPWealth LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.25 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

