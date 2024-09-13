Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.29 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $71.29 million and $1.45 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,189,220 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,233,292.4426767. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.0805993 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $591,860.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

