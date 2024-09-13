Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.18 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $25,075.02 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05449654 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,352.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

