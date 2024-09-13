Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $124.38 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Xai has a market cap of $124.38 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,289,206,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,860,319 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,288,820,963.6957214 with 652,474,590.0388962 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18685873 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $13,958,923.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

