Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.