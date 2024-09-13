XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.3% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,604,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,928,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,993,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.