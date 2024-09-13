Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,367,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,169,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 318,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,590,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

