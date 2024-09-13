Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $145,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

