Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $522,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

ON Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. Research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

