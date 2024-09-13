Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $79,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

