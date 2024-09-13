Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $93,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 924,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.2% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

