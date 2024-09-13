Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock worth $5,110,766. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.