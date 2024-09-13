Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 3,476 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 55.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.