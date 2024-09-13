Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

