Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Head-To-Head Review

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Yatra Online”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online $4.13 billion 0.02 -$4.21 million ($0.07) -22.57

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -7.62% -1.31% -0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Proficient Auto Logistics and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.