Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.63 and traded as high as C$9.75. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$130.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.60.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6191275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

