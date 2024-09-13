Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $859.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

