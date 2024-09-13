Zacks Research Weighs in on Transocean Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Transocean Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.