Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $337.04 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.85 and its 200-day moving average is $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

