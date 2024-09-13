Zentry Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $96.93 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01631622 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,031,461.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

