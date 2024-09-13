Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zeta Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

