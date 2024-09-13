Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Dominion Energy by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 322,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:D opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

