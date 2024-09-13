Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,834,000 after buying an additional 3,143,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 82,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

