Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,857,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,640,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $494.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $494.15. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day moving average of $420.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

