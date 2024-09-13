Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 18,194 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 107,023.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

TSM opened at $171.46 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

