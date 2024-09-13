Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

