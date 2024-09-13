Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 460 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $96,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,317,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $210.81 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $227.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

