Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 4,661 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $35.26 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

