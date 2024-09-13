Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 47,169 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,169 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.