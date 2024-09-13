Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 589 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 10.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 13.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.91. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

