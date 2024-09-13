Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

