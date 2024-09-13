Zoran Bebic Acquires 10,000 Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bebic purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.80 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,000.00 ($78,666.67).

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

About Monadelphous Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.