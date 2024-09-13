ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in August

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZOZO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,260. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
ZOZO Company Profile
