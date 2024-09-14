12,231 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 118.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.07 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

