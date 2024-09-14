1,921 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

