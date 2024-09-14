1ST Source Bank Has $5.38 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

