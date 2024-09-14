1ST Source Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $116,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 155,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWD stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

