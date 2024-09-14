1ST Source Bank Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

