3,660,948 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Acquired by Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,660,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,133,000. Tempus AI makes up about 66.2% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned about 2.22% of Tempus AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $2,301,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,886,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Tempus AI Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

