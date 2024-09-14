4,439 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

