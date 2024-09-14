4,750 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

HALO opened at $62.30 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,267,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

