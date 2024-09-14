49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 285,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 195,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

